A Shreveport organization helped East Texas animal non-profits on Thursday to transfer dozens of homeless shelter dogs up north to the world’s largest no-kill rescue.
Almost 50 dogs are headed north on a trip to eventually find their new fur-ever homes, thanks to a partnership with East Texas area animal welfare organizations and Paws 4 Life in Shreveport.
Organizations including the Friends of Marshall Animals, Friends of Jefferson Animals, Nicholas Pet Haven in Tyler and others, were able to load up a total of about 48 dogs on a van in Marshall on Thursday and send them north on their way to North Shore Animal League of America in Port Washington, New York, where they will be matched with new owners and sent to their new homes.
“We coordinate and set up transports from kill shelters and we’ve worked with North Shore Animal League of America for a long time,” Paws 4 Life President Tanya Parker said Friday. “The East Texas organizations typically bring their dogs here to Shreveport for the transport but because there were so many dogs this time, we just did the transport from Marshall.”
Parker said FOJA had about 10 dogs on the transport, FOMA had two dogs, Nicholas Pet Haven had 24 dogs and a Natchitoches-based animal group had several more, totaling almost 50 dogs.
“North Shore Animal League is the largest no-kill shelter in the world,” Parker said. “Since 2016, we’ve sent more than 6,600 dogs and cats to them and we’ve transported almost 1,400 up there just this year. We usually send about 70 per week from Marshall and other East Texas areas.”
Parker said the homeless animals are able to find forever homes up north as pet abandonment and over-population isn’t as big of an issue there as it is in the south.
“Up north, they don’t tolerate over-population,” she said. “They require all pets to be spayed and neutered, and pet owners are fined if they don’t have their pets spayed or neutered.”
Parker said in addition to taking in the homeless pets and finding them homes, the North Shore Animal League has also sent 40-foot van loads of pet food down south to be delivered in southern Louisiana for hurricane victims.
“These hurricane victims have lost everything they own, including pet food and blankets,” Parker said. “We’re taking all the supplies down there in several trips and several vehicles.”
Parker said her organization operates on donations alone. Those wishing to donate to help homeless animals may do so by visiting Paws for Life Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws4lifecaddo or on their website at https://bestfriends.org/our-work/supporting-network-partners/paws4life