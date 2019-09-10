A Shreveport man has been indicted on charges of intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter in the July 2018 death of Carthage teen Austin Gray.
Michael Wayne Brady, 52, was high on methamphetamine while operating a car during the fatal crash, Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain said.
“It was a very high level,” McCain said.
At the time of the wreck, Hallsville Police Chief Wesley Freeman reported that 18-year-old Gray died after his car was T-boned by Brady after Brady allegedly ran a red light at U.S. 80 and Branch Street in Hallsville.
Gray had just graduated from Carthage High School weeks earlier in May.
Freeman said the preliminary investigation indicated that Brady was heading east on U.S. 80 when he reportedly ran the red light at the intersection and struck the driver side of a car driven by Gray, who was making a left turn onto U.S. 80 from Branch Street.
Officers were dispatched to the scene at 7:53 p.m. Gray was pronounced dead at 8:38 p.m. at Longview Regional Medical Center and his passenger, Kassi Ham, 19, of Hallsville, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview, Freeman said at the time.
Brady was cited for disregard of red light while other charges were pending.
According to the indictment, Brady operated a motor vehicle in a public place while intoxicated and did by reason of such intoxication caused the death of Gray by accident or mistake.
District Attorney McCain explained that the case took a while to be indicted because they were waiting for the defendant’s blood results to return.
“Although this happened last year, we just got the blood back last month and this is our first grand jury after that,” he said.
He said Brady turned himself in on Monday and has since posted $20,000 bond on each charge.
The DA said prosecutors are looking forward to seeking justice for the family.
“He was a good kid,” he said of the victim, “so hopefully we can get some justice done for the family.”