Sign up is now happening for the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines in Marshall’s KickIt Soccer program.
The program is geared for children ages 3-13 and is $65 per player, which includes a jersey, shorts and socks.
Registration for the program ends Saturday and player evaluations will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Flowers Field in Marshall.
Folks can also register in person on Saturday before beginning their player evaluation.
Those who wish to register before Saturday may do so by visiting the Club’s website online at www.BeGreatEastTexas.com.
Anyone with questions may contact the Club’s Athletic Director Brandy Hogan at sports@begreateasttexas.com.