HALLSVILLE - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...in Hallsville, as the city gears up for its fourth annual Light Up the Park month-long event benefitting the Hallsville Outreach Center.
Light Up the Park sees the Hallsville City Park shine bright throughout the month of December as businesses, civic and community organizations or individual families register to decorate a 12 ft. by 12 ft. area of the park then compete to see who can collect the most "votes" for best Christmas scene by having guests set out donated canned goods in front of their favorite scenes.
Santa Clause will kick off the festivities with a ride through the city in the annual Lions Club City of Hallsville Christmas Parade beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 in downtown Hallsville. Santa will end his ride at the city park where he'll officially "Flip the Switch" on Light Up the Park.
"Hallsville City Hall has sold out of the store facades that are set up in the park but Light Up the Park still has about 10 spots remaining for the 12 ft. by 12 ft. areas to decorate that benefit the Hallsville Outreach Center," Light Up the Park organizer Rodney Blackwell said Friday. "The registration fee for those spaces is $25 and they can begin decorating their areas on Thanksgiving Day. All spaces must be decorated by 4 p.m. on Dec. 1."
Guests to the park will bring canned goods throughout the month of December and place them in front of the decorated scenes they admire the most. Light Up the Park officials will announce a winner of the canned goods contest in late December and a best overall winner will also be announced.
Registration forms can be picked up at Hallsville Florist, Hallsville City Hall or on the Light Up the Park Facebook page found at https://www.facebook.com/Light-Up-the-Park-150132245710734
Residents and passersby will be able to enjoy the lighted and decorated park throughout the month and events will be held on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 for the community to join in and participate. On Dec. 5, Light Up the Park will host a community celebration event at the pavilion and on Dec. 12, Light Up the Park will bring back Santa's Workshop, located across the street from the park at Gold Hall Community Center. During Santa's Workshop, children will be able to decorate a Christmas cookie, make a wooden toy and make an ornament to take home.
For more information about Light Up the Park or to learn how to participate, visit the Facebook page.