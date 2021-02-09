In contrast to the mild and balmy weather that East Texas has been experiencing this week, cold fronts are expected later this week, with a slight chance of winter precipitation.
"There is a bit of uncertainty this far out regarding temperatures and winter precipitation. Models are hinting at very cold air, though," National Weather Service Shreveport Meteorologist Davyon Hill said.
According to information released by NWS, a period of below normal temperatures will continue moving into areas of the region north of Interstate 30, eventually spreading southward into the remainder of the region by the end of this week, with very cold temperatures likely late this weekend into next week.
In addition to the cold weather forecast, rain chances will move into the region by Wednesday, with a slight chance of wintry precipitation north of Interstate 20 by this weekend.
Rain and thunderstorms should become widespread across the entire area Wednesday afternoon and into much of Thursday. An isolated severe thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out Wednesday evening and night, especially across Louisiana. However, the overall chances for severe weather are low, NWS stated in a release.
There is a slight chance for light snow, possibly mixed with sleet, across much of the area north of I-20 on Saturday.
"There is low confidence, at this point, that it will happen," Hill said.
Very cold temperatures will move into the region by the weekend, with highs on Saturday in the 30s areawide. By Sunday and Monday, afternoon temperatures will likely remain below freezing across areas north of Interstate 20.
This cold weather is expected to remain entrenched across the region through the first half of next week, with forecast models hinting at temperatures remaining below freezing for several days in a row areawide. There is also a chance for additional wintry precipitation on Monday.
Those in the area are reminded to make sure to bring animals inside or make sure they have warmth and to wrap pipes to prevent freezing as well.