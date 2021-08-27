Tickets for all shows in the 2021-22 season at Memorial City Hall are officially on sale now.
“MCH has something for everyone this season from classic rock-n-roll tributes, Country western legends, Broadway, Shakespeare and much more,” said Manager Glen Barnhart.
The season opens on Friday, Sept. 24 with, Tapestry — The Carol King Songbook with Suzanne O’ Davis. The premier is a musical tribute to Carole King and recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970s Carole King concert experience following her legendary album, Tapestry.
Grammy-winner and Texas country legend, Larry Gatlin will take the stage on Oct. 24 in a special event. On Nov. 13, Yesterday & Today- The Beatles Interactive Experience does away with wigs, costumes and fake accents and concentrates on recreating the music, energy and spirit of the world’s most popular band.
A family Christmas matinee on Dec. 5 with a powerful story of redemption, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, sponsored by Verabank has enchanted audiences the world over with its simple message of holiday joy.
Texas Bank and Trust is sponsoring John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party, Jan. 15, which is the official live and authentic re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper’s final tour and includes over two hours of unbridled, high voltage entertainment featuring all the hit songs of the 50’s era: “That’ll Be the Day”, “Peggy Sue”, “Oh, Boy”, “Rave on”, “La Bamba”, “Chantilly Lace”, and many, many more.
The Marshall Regional Arts Council will sponsor The National Players presentation of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Feb. 11, 2022. Get lost in the forest with the National Players in the most epic romantic entanglement of all time. A magical comedy that’s fun for children and adults alike.
Enjoy the best of Motown on March 5, 2022 with Memphis Soul, brought to you by Master Wood Craft Cabinetry & Mark Trexler.
Also making a return trip back to Texas, celebrating their cherished heritage through Irish dance, music, and song; are the Celtic Angels Ireland, who will perform at MCH on April 2, 2022.
All shows at Memorial City Hall are presented in association with the 92.3 The Depot, The Marshall News Messenger, QX-FM and 103.9 KMHT
Go to www.memorialcityhall.com for the full listing of shows and dates or call the MCH Box Office at 903-934-7992 for tickets.