Sisters Art and Vintage, located at 1902 E. Travis St. in Marshall, is planning a huge business shift this year, with the store working to liquidate all of its vintage items to make space for a new art studio and meeting place in the store.
Owner of Sisters Art and Vintage, Julie Grant said the store is working to remake its business model, moving away from selling vintage goods and focusing on art and framing.
Grant said that all of the vintage items currently for sale at the location need to go, with many of their prices reduced for the sale.
“We are really going to focus on the art, and we are going to go virtual as much as we can to get it out there,” she said.
The store already hosts videos, and posts the majority of its inventory on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sistersmarshall.
Grant also works in the Marshall Independent School District as a speech therapist, so the store is open after school hours on Fridays until dark, Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
She added that the small staff at her store allows for a safe and personal shopping experience for community members.
After the liquidation, she said that the store is planning completely remodel its space, turning one of the rooms into an art studio available for rent to local artists.
Additionally, Grant said that she is planning to focus much more on the framing and art portion of the business, since her background is largely in framing.
“I have been working in framing since I was 12,” she said, explaining that her mother used to own an art store when she was younger, where she learned the trade at a young age, and has been continuing the family trade since 1996.
Additionally, Grant said she plans to host arts classes and art shows when the store is remodeled, shifting it to more of an arts center rather than a vintage store.
“I want this to be a place where people can come and feel comfortable, and to be creative,” Grant said.
With sale of the Visual Arts Center in Marshall last year, Grant said that local artists are looking for a place to work and congregate, a need that Sisters Art and Vintage is able to fill.
Community members interested in making an appointment to shop at the store, or for anyone interested in a trade contract with the location can contact either Grant at (903) 513-1274 or Claudia Lowery at (903) 926-0440.