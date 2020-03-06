Dr. Rita Louise, a local author, will host a book signing this Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Sisters Art and Vintage at 1902 E Travis St.
Louise will be signing copies of her sixth book, “The Dysfunctional Dance of the Empath and Narcissist”, during the reception.
Sisters Art and Vintage will also have wine and cheese available for community members who attend.
Louise said that the book is based on her life experiences, about how abused children tend to fall into unhealthy relationships as adults, reliving the cycles of abuse.
“This is not a memoir, though there is a chapter on my personal story,” Louise said. “This is just my way of helping people who may come from dysfunctional families.”
She said that once she realized the cycle in her own life, she worked on addressing the problem and fixing it, and hopes the book is the first step for others to do the same.
Louise has lived in Marshall for the past eight years. She is the founder of the Institute of Applied Energetics and the host of Just Energy Radio.
She also works as a psychic and a clairvoyant which she has been doing for over 20 years.
For more information on the event go to the Sisters Art and Vintage Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/sistersmarshall.