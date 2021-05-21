The newly reworked Sisters Art Space at 1902 East Travis St. in Marshall hosted an artist reception this week for local award-winning artist Patty Lovelace.
The event was held on Thursday starting at 5 p.m., and welcomed community members to the gallery space to enjoy refreshments and browse the works done by Lovelace.
“I am just really thrilled she’s here,“ owner Julie Grant said.
The show will be on display at the gallery through mid June, according to Grant.
About the Artist
Lovelace has been working in the Marshall art scene for the last five years, focusing in oil paints, but more recently branching into pastels and other artistic mediums.
“There was one point when I was in between things that I kept thinking, there’s something I want to do with my life but I can’t remember what it is,” Lovelace said, discovering later that the answer was, become an artist.
She said that she started her journey as an artist many years ago, but put down the hobby to focus on her families’ rodeo business at the time.
Lovelace said that when the family sold the business about five years ago, she began to get involved in the arts once again. She started by meeting with a local group of artists who have weekly meet ups in town, and through them began to join local arts groups.
She is now a member of both the Marshall Arts League and the Marshall Regional Arts Council, both of which have hosted numerous shows in town that Lovelace has received awards from.
Lovelace was also featured in the Marshall Regional Arts Councils “Creative Fource” show displayed in November of last year, along with three other local artists.
“I used to only paint a little bit, but now I am doing it all the time,” she said, “There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t want to. I just love it.”
Grant said that Sisters Art Space is the process of planning a number of summer art classes for local children, and is interested in businesses and individuals who would be willing to sponsor a child for these classes.
“Anyone who would be willing to pay for the cost of the class and supplies, so that these kids can go to these classes for free,” Grant said.
Any business or individual interested in this new program can contact Grant directly at 903-513-1274.