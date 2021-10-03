Sisters Art Space is planning ahead for the holiday season, offering community members two class opportunities to help personalize and decorate your home for fall.
Owner of the business Julie Grant said that the first class is called “wreath creations” and will be hosted by Patricia Clifton on Oct. 16 starting at 2 p.m. The class will teach community members how to create a personalized wreath to complete their home decorations, or to give as a gift.
The class is $37 to attend, with all supplies included in the cost.
The second class will be held Oct. 23 starting at 4 p.m., offering a community favorite, Chalking with Elena Bade.
This month’s class with Bade is unusual, because it is open to families to come and participate together. Registration is $25 for adults, $15 for one child (14 years old or younger), with $10 for each additional child to attend.
All supplies for the event are included in the costs, and Grant said that light snacks and drinks will be served during the class.
Reservations for both events must be pre-paid. Community members can contact Grant at 903-513-1274 for registration or more information.
Following the chalking class, on Oct. 24 Sister Art Space will host a reception for family members at noon to come and see the chalking art work that their family was able to create at the event the day before.
“We will invite family members to come see the artwork we created at our first ever family art reception,” Grant said.
Sisters Art Space is also making plans to host its annual Holiday Gift Fair, scheduled for Nov. 6 starting at 11 am.
Grant said that the event is currently open to vendors, and that anyone interested in participating in selling or advertising during the annual fair can contact her at 903-513-1274.