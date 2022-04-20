Community members looking to get their homes ready for spring are welcome to the Sister’s Art Space spring craft event planned Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.
According to owner Julie Grant, the event will be taught by Elena Bade, a local crafter who has hosted a number of crafting events at the business before, including a number of chalking classes.
This time however, Bade will be teaching a whole new class, which will feature the creation of two springtime home décor items, a gnome and a bee skeep. A bee skeep is a domed basket to house bee hives.
“Elena (Bade) has done a lot of classes here with us, she’s come back and done the chalking class a few times and everyone always enjoys it,” Grant said, “So it’s exciting to have her back again for something new.”
The class is open to anyone of any age, with children 13 and under required to be supervised by an adult due to the use of a hot glue gun during the class.
Grant said that spots are still available for Saturday’s class, which is $30 to attend. Community members can contact grant at sistersartandvintage@gmail.com or through (903) 513-1274 to register or for more information.
“The workshops are more for me, about getting out on a Saturday and not focusing on anything else that may be going on, but just meeting with a group of friendly people to make something interesting,” Grant said. “The community is a very big part of each of these.”
Community members interested in attending Saturday’s event are asked to preregister for it by contacting Grant on or before Thursday this week.
Additionally Sisters Art Space is planning to host another crafting event next month, on May 21, which community members can learn more about through the businesses Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sistersmarshall/.
Sister’s Art Space is located at 1902 E. Travis St. in Marshall.