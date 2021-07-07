Sisters Art Space at 1902 E. Travis St. in Marshall has two upcoming art workshops available for community members to sign up for this month.
The first will kick off this weekend on Saturday, July 10, for a two hour chalking class from 2 to 4 p.m. The class will be hosted by Elena Bade, the owner of Chalking Vintage, and will feature Bade leading community members through creating a personalized chalk art piece for them, or to give as a gift.
Owner Julie Grant said that this is not the first time that Bade has hosted a class at Sisters Art Space, with workshop space limited for the popular class.
Community members interested in attending can call 903-513-1274 to reserve a spot. The class is $25 per person and must be prepaid to reserve a spot.
Next weekend on July 17 the business will also hold a flow painting class run by local artist Laura Merrill.
“Laura has a passion for art and flow painting has been just one of the ways she expresses her passion,” Grant said. “You will leave this class feeling like a true ‘arteest’.”
She explained that flow painting uses non-traditional tools to manipulate the paint on the canvas. Community members who participate in the class with go home with two original pieces of their own creation.
Community members interested in attended can call 903-513-1274 to reserve a spot. The class is $35 per person and must be pre-paid to reserve your spot.
Community members can keep up with the latest classes available at Sisters Art Space, as well as other news through their social media at www.facebook.com/sistersmarshall.