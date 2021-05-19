Sisters Art Space, formally known as Sisters Art and Vintage, will host its first art class this Saturday, featuring chalking techniques taught by Elena Bade, owner of Chalking Vintage.
“I’m excited about it,” said Julie Grant, owner of Sisters Art Space. “We have been getting a great response from the community.”
The class will be hosted from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, with two spots still available in the private 10 person classroom setting. The class is $25 to take, and interested community members can contact Grant at 903-513-1274 to register before Saturday.
Grant said that Bade will be teaching the group how to make their own chalk art, using simple and easy to follow techniques that create beautiful works of art.
“This is something for any skill level,” Grant said, “Whether you know nothing about art, or you’re someone who is an expert, you can learn how to do this.”
She said that the crafts that Bade creates make great home décor, as well as gifts, and can be personalized for everyone.
Grant said that she hopes to make the classes a regular event at Sisters Art Space, with plans to offer a range of affordable classes for children and adults for this upcoming summer.
“It really is a goal of mine to offer classes for students who can’t afford to go to all of these expensive etiquette and art classes being offered in the area,” she said.
Currently, Grant said that she is working to connect with community members who are qualified to teach art classes of any time to host a number of additional workshops.
She said that the Art Space is also available for rent for events and small gatherings, including receptions and classes.
“We really have a great little space here, there’s room for art receptions, classes, and for parties,” Grant said.
Community members interested in checking out the new space, or keeping up with classes being offered at the newly renovated location can visit Sisters Art Space’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sistersmarshall.