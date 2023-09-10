A wide range of vendors from across East Texas and beyond gathered together in Marshall this week for the Sister’s Who Shop event and fashion show held at Warehouse 208.
Twelve vendors showcasing women and children’s clothing, accessories, permanent jewelry, Botox, flowers, beauty products and more gathered together all in one place for the community to browse and enjoy.
Vendors included Bubble Bar, Charlie Parker Boutique, Coco & Meg, Deborah’s Boutique, Fidele Boutique, Gracefully Tarnished, KD Aesthetics, LaFleur Couture, Marshall Floral Co, Revive Aesthetics, Royal Cypress, Sheality, Pazzeria by Pietro’s and Sweet P Children’s Boutique. Music was also provided by DJ Jazzy Jopes.
Snacks and a cash bar were also provided during the event.
During the shopping extravaganza, community members were also treated to a fashion show, where models showcased outfits from vendors in attendance at the event.
Everything from concert fits, to game days, to date nights were showcased during the event, in a wide range of styles and sizes for the community to browse. KMHT Radio Director Ashli Dansby acted as emcee during the fashion show.