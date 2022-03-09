HARLETON — Harleton High School once again has students advancing to the Texas Science and Engineering Fair state competition.
Six Harleton High School students are advancing to the state science fair, joining a team of 14 other students from the East Texas region.
The students qualified for the state competition after placing at the East Texas Regional Science Fair held at Kilgore College last month.
Harleton High School Principal Crystal Newman said she is proud of Harleton ISD students once again qualifying for the state fair two years in a row.
“There were 20 state finalists selected from our region, and six of them are from Harleton,” Newman said. “We are very proud of these students and how hard they worked.”
The six Harleton High School students set to compete for the first round of the state competition, which is being held virtually this week, are: junior Jamie Bellomy, junior Jordan Andrews, junior MaKenna Lockhart, freshman Hallie Allen, junior Kyle Wright and sophomore Avy McLemore.
Rounds two and three of the state competition will take place in person at Texas A&M University in College Station on March 25 and 26.
Students competed their science projects in the areas of biology, chemistry, mathematics, physics/astronomy, biomedical, biochemistry, microbiology, earth and environment, plant sciences, engineering, energy studies and system software.