Hearing rapid gunfire near a playground is a nightmare for any teacher but for fifth grade teacher Demetria McFarland and others at Price T. Young Elementary School, it was a reality on Tuesday.
Marshall Police Department confirmed that a shooting happened around 1:50 p.m. Aug. 31 when dispatch received a call about a large number of gunshots near the intersection of Sanford and West Meredith Street. Complete details about motives were not available at presstime and the investigation is ongoing.
No one was injured in the shooting.
According to McFarland, her students and herself were on the playground when she began hearing what she describes as rapid gunfire.
“It sounded like they had a loaded weapon, stopped to reload and then continued shooting,” she said. McFarland quickly alerted any other adults outside that they needed to get all of the students back inside the building, which they did, without alerting the students about what was taking place in regard to the shooting.
“I value my students just like they were my own kids,” the fifth grade teacher said. “I want the parents to know that their students were not in danger and that we take care of students, both inside the building and out at PTY.”
According to Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley, MPD contacted the MISD PD and said there was a suspect firing shots near the intersection where the shooting took place.
“MISD PD were already on the campus and we dispatched other officers to the campus. Mr. Chilcoat, Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services contacted Blake Langley, the principal at PTY, and recommended a campus lockout, which is where no one is allowed to enter or leave the campus, yet the school day continues “as is” inside,” she said. McFarland stated that the lockout did happen as soon as the students got back inside the building.
“Within five minutes, MPD had contacted MISD PD and stated the culprits had been apprehended. At that time the lockout was lifted,” the superintendent stated.
Officers with the Marshall Police Department, with the assistance of Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS troopers, and the Joint Violent Crimes Task Force, detained three juveniles and three adult males involved in the shooting incident.
While McFarland, who also serves as president for the nonprofit Marshall Against Violence, is glad to see the suspects arrested she is also concerned that shooting may become more frequent after Sept. 1 when permitless carry goes into effect across the state.
“I really hope this isn’t going to become the norm. What is it going to look like?” she said. “It’s really frustrating to know they have no concern for life. Why do we have to resolve our issues with gunfire?
“My kids can’t even have recess without us worrying about it.”