Halloween is just around the corner, luckily there are a number of ways to celebrate the holiday in and around Marshall.
A number of local businesses are holding Halloween themed events to get into the spooky spirit.
On Oct. 19 Bear Creek Smokehouse and Wild Honey Creamery are hosting a children’s pumpkin decorating competition at Bear Creek, located at 10857 State Highway 154.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. with judging taking place at 1 p.m. The judging will be in three categories, ages 6 and under, ages 7 to 9 and ages 10 to 12. Pumpkins must be purchased at Bear Creek Smokehouse and acrylic paint and paint brushes will be provided.
The Starr Family Home State Historic Site is also hosting a Halloween event for kids on Saturday, called Spooky Slime Saturday.
Children who preregister will have all of the supplies for slime making provided to them by the house.
Call 903-935-3044, or email at kellie.farr@thc.texas.gov to register for the event.
The whole family can head over to the Michelson Museum to learn about the Day of the Dead at the museums annual celebration Oct. 29.
The event will feature an explanation of the altar and what goes on it, as well as a tasting of traditional Mexican bread and a showing of the move “The Book of Life”.
The event is free and open to the public, running from 5 to 7 p.m.
Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehab and Central Baptist Church are hosting Fall Fest events for the community.
Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehab will host their event Oct. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will feature refreshments, a costume contest with a cash prize and a trunk or treat event.
Central Baptist will host their Fall Fest Nov. 2 from 3 to 5 p.m.
The event will include bounce houses, food and snow cones and face painting. Central Baptist will also have games and door prizes which include two girls bikes and two boys bikes.
A Monster Truck or Treat will be hosted in Marshall at 101 West Carolanne Boulevard, on Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m.
Community members can bring the whole family to come see monster trucks and other tricked out vehicles while they collect bags of candy.
Marshall Main Street is hosting it’s 19th annual Harvest Festival on Oct. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. in down town.
The event will include hay rides, live music, bounce houses, candy, a petting zoo, and face painting all free of charge.
Anyone interested in falled themed shopping can head over to the It’s Fall Ya’ll fair at the Marshall Convention Center on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will include different vendors selling items from boutiques, shabby chic, candles, tasty treats, handmade crafts, fall and home decor and more.
The first 25 people who attend the event get a goodie bag filled with donated items from the vendors.
The Sisters Art and Vintage are hosting a Paranormal Prom Party for women on Oct. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Owners encourage people to show up in costume and enjoy Halloween treats, dancing and partying, the event is free to attend and community members are welcome to bring their own treats to add to the table.
On Halloween this year the sun will set at 6:30 p.m., so stock up on candy and have a safe and happy holiday!