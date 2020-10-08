The Marshall City Commission approved a reimbursement grant program to support local businesses that have adapted their operations in response to COVID-19.
The Small Business Grant Fund will provide a one-time reimbursement of up to $2,500 to companies who have purchased equipment, supplies, software, safety equipment and faced financial hardship to adapt their business to state and federal guidelines after March 1.
Qualifications include:
Locally owned small business with a storefront.
Businesses must be inside the city limits of Marshall.
Businesses must be sales-tax producing.
Businesses must have been open and operating since January 1, 2020, and have at least three employees.
The grant application must include paid receipts.
Explanation of the purpose of the purchase.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant provided funding for this program to the City of Marshall. Applications will be reviewed by city staff for completion and eligibility. Based on the review, the city staff will make recommendations for approval by the city commission.
Applications are available at the Community and Economic Development Office, 401 S. Alamo Blvd., during business hours. Applications are also available online at www.marshalltexas.net on the Planning and Development Department homepage.
For more information, contact Rachel Chapman at chapman.rachel @marshalltexas.net.