Nov. 28 offers a chance for locals to show support for area businesses on Small Business Saturday with many businesses downtown and throughout Marshall participating.
Small Business Saturday, which is held the final Saturday of November every year, encourages locals to reinvest their dollars in businesses in their communities. This year, due to the impacts of COVID-19, this may be more important than ever before.
More than 97,966 businesses in the U.S. have permanently shut down during the pandemic, according to the Yelp.com Local Economic Impact Report. In fact, 62 percent of U.S. small businesses reported that they need to see consumer spending return to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2020 in order to stay in business.
Originally, the effort was started by American Express back in 2010 in order to aid local businesses around the same time frame as Black Friday shopping. For every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., approximately 67 cents stays in the local community.
In 2011, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day and all 50 states begin to participate.
According to information provided by American Express, since Small Business Saturday began in 2010, the spending has reached $103 billion.
In conjunction with Small Business Saturday, the downtown merchants in Marshall are getting into the holiday spirit by hosting the 6th annual Wassail Walk from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wassail will be served at different shops in downtown Marshall.
Wassail is a hot drink that is made with either wine, beer, or cider, spices, sugar, and usually served with baked apple pies. It is traditionally served from a large bowl, especially at Christmastime.
Unlike previous years, due to COVID-19 restrictions, wassail will be served in individual containers.