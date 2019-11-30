Staff Reports
Saturday offers a chance for locals to show support for area businesses on Small Business Saturday.
Small Business Saturday, which is Nov. 30, encourages locals to reinvest their dollars for businesses in their communities.
Originally, the effort was started by American Express back in 2010 in order to aid local businesses around the same time frame as Black Friday shopping. F{span}or every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., approximately 67 cents stays in the local community.
{span}In 2011, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day and all 50 states begin to participate.
According to information provided by American Express, since Small Business Saturday began in 2010, the spending has reached $103 billion.
In conjunction with Small Business Saturday, the downtown merchants in Marshall are getting into the holiday spirit by hosting the 5th annual Wassail Walk from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wassail will be served at different shops in downtown Marshall.
“Come warm your body and spirit by sampling the recipes, which will be judged on both taste and presentation,” said Main Street Manager Rachel Skowronek.
Awards will be given for first second and third place by undercover judges, as well as the peoples choice award voted on by the community.
“Wassail is a hot drink that is made with either wine, beer, or cider, spices, sugar, and usually served with baked apple pies,” Skowronek said. “It is traditionally served from a large bowl, especially at Christmastime.”
Community members will go home with mugs and bags that celebrate local business, as part of Small Business Saturday.
“It’s great to see everyone come out and support our local business owners,” Skowronek said.
For more information on the event go to the groups Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WonderlandOfLightsTX.