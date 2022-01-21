KARNACK — Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper advises residents not to be alarmed if they see billows of smoke roaming over the area as that’s the result of a prescribed burn, conducted at the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Karnack.
“The Wildlife Refuge in Karnack is conducting a prescribed burn, which started earlier today,” the fire chief explained. “Atmospheric conditions have caused a great deal of smoke from this open burn to linger over many areas of the incorporated city limits of Marshall.”
“This is a federally allowed control burn of which our office has no control of,” said Cooper. “There will be approximately 400 acres burned, which will continue throughout this weekend.”
Chief Cooper said fire officials anticipate wind shifts, which will hopefully redirect the heavy smoke away from the city soon.
“Thank you for your understanding,” said Cooper.