A Marshall woman was arrested Sunday after police said she stabbed a man at Smitty's Club early Sunday morning, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said.
Given Rena Gray, 26, of Marshall has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond had not yet been set in the case.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office received a call around 2:35 a.m. in reference to a man who had been assaulted at Smitty's Club on Five Notch Road. When deputies arrived at Christus Good Shepherd Marshall, the sheriff's office said they found the man had been stabbed in the back.
Deputies interviewed multiple witnesses, which lead to Gray being named as the suspect, HCSO said, and an arrest warrant was drafted.
Marshall police arrested Gray around 1:35 p.m. Sunday, HCSO said.