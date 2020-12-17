JEFFERSON — Jefferson students are going to get “socked” in a good way on Saturday, thanks to a sock giveaway at First Assembly of God Church in Jefferson.
First Assembly of God Jefferson Pastor Kyle Miller said the church has several partners that donate items to the church each year and recently, one such individual cleared out their stash which contained about 1,000 pairs of new socks.
With Marion County containing a high population of low socio-economic students at Jefferson ISD, Miller thought it a good idea to host a “Sock it to Jefferson” sock giveaway event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the church, located at 605 East Clay Street in Jefferson.
“We welcome all grade level students and their parents, or anyone in need in Marion County, to come get a new pair of socks and we will have some other donated items on hand, including women’s clothing, jewelry and household items, for those in need,” Miller said.
Miller said the new socks, that might be the only new socks some children receive this year, make great stocking stuffers for the children.
The church also has on site in its parking lot its “Blessing Box,” which contains items such as non-perishable food items, clothing, household items, sanitary items and baby products donated by community members. The box is free and open to anyone in need at any time.
“I like to look in there when I walk by and every time I see new items from boxes of cake mix, to a couple of weeks ago, we had someone donate a couple hundred dollars worth of baby items in there,” Miller said. “The Blessing Box is really catching on in the community.”
Miller, whose church returned to in person church services on Sunday and Wednesday a couple of weeks ago, said the Blessing Box started this summer when the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic were really hitting community members’ households.
Now, Miller has organized a weekly prayer event and he’s invited any and every church, as well as community member to join in and be apart of the community wide prayer event.
“We called it Pray: Jefferson,” he said. “We have a lot of people hurting in our community right now and so I sent a letter to every church organization in the county, asking them to join and participate at 1:45 p.m. on every Friday by praying for 18 minutes.”
The time of 1:45 p.m. and length of prayer, 18 minutes, comes from Psalms 145:18, which says, “The Lord is near to all who call on Him, To all who call on Him in truth.”
“Imagine what could happen in our community if everyone in the community were praying for our community, our schools, our leaders and our businesses,” Miller said.
Pray: Jefferson has a weekly event Facebook page at www.facebook.com/prayjefferson and Miller invites everyone to join in and pray for 18 minutes each Friday, as well as add prayer requests on the Facebook page.
For more information about First Assembly of God or their services, visit the church’s website at www.jeffersonfirst.org.