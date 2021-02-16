Several East Texas businesses, city and county offices announced Monday they would be closed Tuesday, including some for the remainder of the week, due to the several inches of snow dumped on the East Texas region Sunday night.
While the National Weather Service in Shreveport calls for record low temperatures and more chance of precipitation on Wednesday, many offices have made plans to close while a few are remaining open Tuesday.
Open
City of Marshall spokeswoman Stormy Nickerson said late Monday that safe travel accommodations will be made available to those city employees in need and city offices will be open on Tuesday.
City of Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey said a limited number of staff would be available at Hallsville City Hall on Tuesday and doors would be open, though the Hallsville City Council meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday has been canceled.
Closed
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims issued a local disaster declaration on Monday and said all county offices will remain closed, likely through the end of the week.
City of Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker said Monday that city offices will be closed on Tuesday for staff and residents’ safety.
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur issued a local disaster declaration on Monday and said county offices will be closed until further notice.
City of Waskom Mayor Jesse Moore said Monday that city offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday and city officials will re-evaluate the roads and weather Wednesday evening before making a determination for Thursday and Friday.
A & R Pool Service will be closed until roads are safe for travel. Pool service technicians advised pool owners on Monday to continue running pool pumps nonstop and in case of a power outage, call their office for tips over the phone about how to prevent major damage.
Marshall Family Dental will be closed on Tuesday.
Schools
All campuses at Marshall ISD are virtual only on Tuesday through Thursday district officials said Monday. A determination about returning to school on Friday will be made Thursday evening. A Marshall ISD trustee meeting set for 4 p.m. Tuesday will either be virtual or in person, with a final determination not yet announced by late Monday.
Hallsville ISD students will not have school on Tuesday due to a staff work day and district officials said a determination will be made for the remainder of the week on Tuesday. The Hallsville ISD trustee meeting set for Tuesday has been moved to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.
Harleton ISD students are out on winter break holiday all week this week.
Waskom ISD students are to attend school virtually from home on Tuesday, with district officials set to make a call for the remainder of the week Tuesday afternoon.
Jefferson ISD and Karnack ISD students will attend school virtually only for the remainder of the week.
Elysian Fields ISD students will attend school virtually from home on Tuesday through Thursday, with the district making a determination for Friday later in the week.
Texas State Technical College in Marshall classes have been canceled, both online and in person for Tuesday due to the possibility of power outages in the area.
All East Texas Baptist University offices will be closed Tuesday and classes will meet via Zoom.
Wiley College offices will be closed on Tuesday and classes will meet virtually.