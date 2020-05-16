BOSSIER CITY, La. — Some Shreveport-Bossier City casinos say they will reopen their doors to the public on Monday, May 18.
According to the Horseshoe Casino and Hotel, they will resume gaming operations at 8 a.m., on Monday, in accordance with directives from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board pending all regulatory approvals.
However, one casino and hotel did not make it through the coronavirus and has announced they are closing their doors. According to a press release from DiamondJacks Casino & Hotel, the location will be closing permanently due to the impact of COVID-19.
