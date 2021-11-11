City of Marshall staff and Texas Park and Wildlife Department worked together to release 500 channel catfish into the Arena Pond on Tuesday.
The pond was reopened to the public this year, when the city installed two new gates at the north and south entrances to the pond in September.
The city’s tourism and cultural arts director Daniel Duke said that the goal of stocking the pond is to provide additional leisure activities for the people of the community.
“It’s to provide a family friendly activity for citizens and tourists alike,” Duke said.
The fish were delivered free to the city pond, but Duke said that they are still protected under the Texas state rules and regulations for fish and wildlife, so limits and size rules do apply.
Duke added that the city hopes to introduce trout to the pond soon as well, to provide an opportunity for children who want to fish at the Arena Pond.
The pond is open throughout the week from dawn to dusk at 3310 Poplar St. for outdoor fun — though swimming and boating is prohibited.