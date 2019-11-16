FROM STAFF REPORTS
Christmas is right around the corner and East Texas cities have plenty of holiday themed events planned this season to make sure there’s plenty of fun for the whole family.
Jefferson
East Texas’ historic bayou town Jefferson has several Christmas themed events this holiday season including the Candlelight Tour of Homes, Christmas on the Square, Wassail Walk, Hometown Christmas Parade and the Historic Jefferson Christmas Express Train.
The 37th annual Jefferson Candlelight Tour of Homes, which offers visitors a chance to see some of the town’s most historic and iconic homes dressed up in their best Victorian era Christmas decor while on guided tours is set for Dec. 5,6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 in downtown Jefferson.
The Candlelight Tour this year features tours of the Turner Cottage, Old Mulberry Inn, Claiborne House and the Mason-Denton Home. Tickets are $25 each and are non-refundable. For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit www.jeffersoncandlelight.com.
The 3rd annual Jefferson Wassail Walk set for Dec. 7 will offer visitors a chance to try out and vote on their favorite wassail drink while shopping the downtown Jefferson boutiques and stores. With dozens of shops and stores participating, visitors will enjoy a day of shopping, wassail and Christmas cheer. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2471616033072289/
The Jefferson Hometown Christmas Parade will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 30 from downtown Jefferson to Lions Park. The Christmas Tree Lighting will begin immediately following the parade about 6:30 p.m. at Lions Park’s Enchanted Forest. To submit an entry form to participate in the parade, visit https://www.jefferson-texas.com/christmas-parade/
The Opera Housse Theatre Players will host their 31st season with the play “Having Our Say: The Delaney Sisters’ First 100 Years,” by Emily Mann, which will run at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at the newly restored and historic Union Missionary Baptist Church in Jefferson, located at 520 Houston Street. Tickets are $12 for adults and $9 for students.
Hallsville
The annual Hallsville Christmas parade, hosted by the Hallsville Lions Club, is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in downtown Hallsville. Immediately following the Christmas parade, the city will host its annual Light Up the Park event at the Hallsville City Park, located at 100 North Central Street.
Light Up the Park is a month long event that collects canned food for local families while offering the community a fun, holiday themed event to attend and view all month long.
For more information about Light Up the Park or to see a full list of the month long events, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Light-Up-the-Park-150132245710734/
The Historic Jefferson Railway Christmas Express train, an antique gas-powered train decorated in Christmas cheer, will run a narrated tour alongside the Big Cypress Bayou each Friday and Saturday beginning Nov. 29 and running through Christmas. The train leaves the station at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. each Friday and Saturday, with the depot opening its doors at 11 a.m. each day. Tickets are $15 each for first class enclosed coach seating and $12 each for open seating. Children six years old and under are free. For more information, visit https://diamonddonempire.com/historic-jefferson-railway/
The Jefferson Gun and Knife Show is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 14 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Jefferson Visitor’s Center, located at 305 East Austin Street in Jefferson. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 to 15 years old. Children under 12 years old are free.
Waskom
The historic T.C. Lindsey & Co. country store is set to host its annual Christmas Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the store in Jonesville, just outside of Waskom.
Texas’ oldest general store, built in 1847, fills with hundreds of visitors each year for its annual Christmas party which features festive food, music and Santa.
Santa Clause will be on site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14 and the Shiloh Express Bluegrass Band, along with the Rusk County Dulcimers Band will provide live music. The store, located at 2293 FM 134 in Jonesville, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that Saturday.
The annual Waskom Christmas parade’s time and date has yet to be announced by the Lions Club.
Uncertain
The 38th annual Uncertain Floating Christmas parade is set for Dec. 21 at Johnson’s Ranch at Caddo Lake. The time is yet to be announced. Floats will be judged and winners will take home prizes and trophies.
For more information or to enter the floating parade, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Uncertain-Texas-Floating-Parades-2159408924379111/
Marshall
Marshall’s 33rd annual Wonderland of Lights will officially kick off with an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. on Nov. 27 in downtown Marshall.
The Historic Harrison County Courthouse will be covered top to bottom in white Christmas lights, while a nearby ice skating rink, carousel, horse drawn carriage, children’s train, and Santa’s Village will be set up to offer fun for the whole family throughout the month of December.
For the full schedule of all Wonderland of Lights events go to http://www.marshalltexas.net/
Marshall’s annual Christmas parade is set for 5 p.m. Dec. 7 downtown Marshall.