Mutts Across America, an annual grant program that gives out $5,000 grants to an animal shelter in each state, selected the Friends of Marshall Animals for this year’s Texas give away.
The program is collaboration between Miranda Lambert’s Mutt Nation nonprofit foundation, and Tractor Supply Co., who team up every year to surprise one lucky shelter in each state with a grant.
Miranda’s father, Rick Lambert, joined members of FOMA for a check presentation Wednesday at Tractor Supply Co. in Marshall.
“I grew up here, I know the record of the town,” Lambert said. “So when they were giving out grants this year, I kept reminding them don’t forget Marshall.”
Lambert grew up in Marshall, living locally until he was 17 years old, and moved back to the area at 33. His daughter, Miranda Lambert, is an American musical artist who earlier this week received her third Grammy for “best country album” for her album “Wildcard”.
Rick Lambert said that the family has always been huge animal lovers, stating that he and his wife currently own three dogs, and his daughter Miranda owns six, along with seven horses and an array of cats.
“I am very glad with what ya’ll are doing,” Lambert said to the FOMA members present at the event, “It has been a mess for years.”
FOMA president Jana Hernandez said that the grant came as a total surprise to the organization, who plans to work with their board to determine how the funds can best be used.
“Well we have the ongoing animal control center project, and of course our foster program going on,” FOMA member Amy Owen said. “We don’t know what it will be used for yet, but we know it will be used for a good cause.”
FOMA expressed gratitude to Mutts Across America for selecting them as the Texas recipient this year as well.
“We never knew the Lamberts, so it was a blessing to have them thinking of us and to be presented with this award,” Owen said.