WASKOM — Waskom Public Library’s summer reading program participants got a sweet and sticky visit from a special guest this week as the children learned about bees and honey.
Special guest Beth Derr gave a presentation to the children teaching them about the importance of bees to earth’s ecosystem and humans. Derr brought a wide variety of foods for the children to look through as she explained the busy bees’ pollination process helps make all of the foods.
Derr also explained that honey, which is produced by the bees, has many natural health and medicinal benefits and it never expires or spoils.
Should the natural sugar in the honey crystallize over time, the honey can simply be microwaved for a few seconds and stirred to make it mix up fresh again, Derr explained.
The children each grabbed a snack and a grab and go craft to take home and construct after they heard a story read from the book, “The Legend of the Indian Paintbrush,” by Tomie dePaola.
The Waskom Public Library’s summer reading program will wrap up at 2 p.m. next Thursday with special guest and magician Brandon Sheffield.
The program meets at the Waskom Community Center, directly across from the City of Waskom-Taylor Park on School Avenue.