One of the most iconic singer- musician groups in the world is coming to Jefferson, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 3, for a concert during the town’s Pioneer Days event.
The famous Sons of the Pioneers, who have travelled the world since its formation in the 1930s are being presented in concert by the Opera House Theatre Players, the local community theatre.
The Players managed to snare the beloved performers for a concert during last year’s inaugural Pioneer Days weekend, a three day festival that filled the town with visitors for the entire three days.
This year, however, due to unanticipated problems with traveling expense, mounting inflation and a glitch in scheduling, the Players have re-fashioned the Labor Day weekend into a one-day celebration with the Sons of the Pioneers in concert beginning 7:30 p.m. at the Visitor Building on Austin Street.
According to theatre board members, the six members of the Sons of the Pioneers will arrive in town separately on Friday and check into a local hostelry. On Saturday they will have a brief visit to the downtown area before going to the Visitor Building for a practice session and sound check before the evening show.
Following the one and a half hour concert, the singers will be at a souvenir table in the back of the room that is being set up for sales of their CD’s and other memorabilia as well as for picture-taking and conversation with all who want to talk with the members that include Ken Lattimore (fiddle) ; Tommy Nall (vocals,bass); John Fullerton (vocals,guitar);Paul Elliot (fiddle); Chuck Ervin (vocals, bass) and Roy “Dusty” Rogers, Jr. (vocals, MC).
The Sons of the Pioneers are carrying on a legacy that began over 80 years ago. In 1995 they were inducted into the Western Performers Hall of Fame at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma.
They were also the first Country and Western group to sing at Carnegie Hall and the fist to perform at the lavish nightclubs in Las Vegas. The group also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Tickets are on sale now at The Willow Tree in Jefferson, 903-601-4515 or on the theatre website www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com. VIP tickets are $55 and are the first two rows directly in front of the stage and there are only a few left in Row 1.
There are still some available for VIP seats in Row 2. General Admission tickets are $30 and all seats are designated as “open seating” on a first come, first seating basis.
For more information or to inquire about multi-seating for small groups, call 903-665-8243.