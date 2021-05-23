Earlier this month, local restaurant Soul Palace celebrated its three-year business anniversary, which owner Priscilla Pierce, said she owes entirely to the community in Marshall. The restaurant is located at612 South Carter St. in Marshall.
“We never had to shut down, even when all of the other restaurants and businesses were closed, I never had to close, and that was all thanks to the community support,” Pierce said.
Pierce still has a dollar framed from the very first customers she had, two burgers purchased by Angela Howard and Genice Fisher, during the restaurant’s grand opening event March 9, 2018.
“We weren’t even really open for business yet, we were giving away free food during the grand opening,” Pierce said. “But they came in and said that they didn’t want that, and they wanted to buy some of my food, and that was the very first sale.”
This began a neverending wave of community support for the locally-owned business, according to Pierce, who said both Howard and Fisher remained loyal customers throughout the years, among many others.
In fact, with plans to expand her menu, Pierce said she decided to name a few new menu items after loyal customers, including DeMarcus and Sherry Smith of Dallas, who Pierce said inspired the new DeMarcus Special.
“They come in here every time they’re in town, and he is always asking me to cook them up something different,” she said, explaining it was from one of these experiments with the Smiths that led to the new menu item.
Another new item, the Big Meaty Burger, is named after Pierce’s brother Meechie. The new menu with both of these, and a variety of other additions will be unveiled on Monday, according to Pierce, on the restaurant’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheRealSoulPalace.
Before the restaurant got started, Pierce said she worked in town at Hick’s Grocery Store, where she met owner Hazel Hicks. It was Hicks who pushed Pierce to work hard and pursue her dreams, a confidence that led her to one day open her restaurant.
Pierce credits Hicks and community member and loyal customer Claudia Campbell for her restaurant opening up, saying both women inspired her to follow her passion for cooking and build her own business.
The restaurant is now owned and operated by Pierce, who is assisted by her daughter Candace Pierce and two employees Ora Gray and Tranecia Taylor.
Pierce said it is the support of this team, as well as customers she sees every week including Bo Green, Claudia Fisher and Jacob Roberts that have made Soul Palace a success for the last three years.