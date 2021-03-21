Marshall’s homeless received a welcome surprise last week when local businessman Trent Sparks Sr., of Top of the Line Handyman Service, stopped by their sites to give away a trailer-load of free clothes.
Inspired by the resilience he witnessed while on a Spring Break family vacation to Puerto Rico, Sparks decided to launch his new “Closet on Wheels” service as a way to bring joy to those in need in his own community.
“It’s just putting joy back in folks and a smile on their face,” Sparks told the News Messenger.
“This is the first time I did it,” he said of the Closet on Wheels service that he launched on last Tuesday. “It wasn’t anything that was pre-planned. It was just like a spontaneous thing.”
“Coming back from Puerto Rico, over there on that island, from everything that has happened like from the hurricanes and all, and just the joy and the appreciation that they have for the moment, you could just feel the great energy over there; and I’m already full of that,” said Sparks. “It just made my cup pour over even more, being around that, getting that energy, receiving that.
“I said: ‘How can I just share it over here in my city?’”
Sparks said the idea came as his wife, Shelda, began cleaning out their closet upon their return from the Spring Break trip to Puerto Rico. Instead of donating the clothes to be resold at local thrift stores, he decided they would best be served as a gift to the town’s homeless instead.
“I was like, hey, just go put smiles on people’s faces. I said people have these closets at these churches and all these other (places), but these homeless don’t know about that,” said Sparks. “Of course people go out and tell them, but you’ve got to (consider) that these homeless people are in (several) parts of the town. They’re not getting ready to walk way from these places to go do it; so why not pull up on them and let them go at it.”
Sparking a movement
Sparks’ act of kindness has drawn so much admiration that others have been inspired to join in the cause.
“It’s turned into a big ol’ movement,” said Sparks, sharing how an old college friend, who has a business in Atlanta, Georgia, will also be providing the same service there.
“That’s all it takes sometimes is you being that bridge, and just stepping out there and giving that idea to other people,” said Sparks. “And then it just goes like that.”
Many locals also joined in the cause after seeing a post of Sparks’ mission on his Facebook page.
“I started out with some jean shorts and collar shirts, Polos — just regular kind of graphic tees,” said Sparks. “And then some people had called me and I went to pick up some items from them, so I acquired some clothes, shoes, even some ladies shoes, toys and even some kid’s clothes and I was able to go back out.
“My trailer was almost empty and they called and said: ‘Hey, come pick this up,’” he said.
Sparks said it wasn’t hard to find anyone in need of the clothes as he has already built relationships with the town’s homeless, and often visit them, bringing free meals.
“I always look out for them,” Sparks said, sharing how he has even taken them his own specialty barbecue.
“That’s something I always do,” Sparks said of feeding the homeless. “I always look out for them regardless of their intentions of what they receive or anything.”
A Christian, Sparks said he always allows the Holy Spirit to direct him.
“You know when you feel that conviction on your heart, when the Holy Spirit is moving, you have no choice but to step and walk,” said Sparks. “So, that’s the only way that I move — Him ordering my steps.”
Sparks said the Closet on Wheels was a great surprise to the individuals. It was rewarding for him just to see the smiles on their faces.
“They weren’t expecting it at all,” said Sparks. “Basically, I just pulled up on them.
“They already know me; they know my vehicle that I have and all that stuff, so they already know when I’m pulling up on them, it’s something, like he’s going to let us come work with him, make some money or he got some food or he’s getting ready to give them a haircut or something,” said Sparks. “So when I pulled up on them with my trailer, I said: ‘Hey man, get some clothes.’”
“That’s just the relationship that I have,” said Sparks. “It’s just hey, y’all get this off the trailer, get you some clothes. It doesn’t matter what you need. Just get it.
“It’s always that smile that they give like hey it’s somebody out here that treats them like a normal person regardless of their situation, regardless of how they look — anything,” said Sparks.
Sparks said he doesn’t judge their situation. In fact, as also a photographer and videographer, Sparks is working on a documentary to give some of the individuals a platform to share their story.
“They’ve allowed me to record them just to get their story — where they are and why they’re in that situation,” said Sparks. “That trust has been built with me. I don’t meet a stranger wherever I go.”
A monthly mission
Sparks has received such a positive response about the Closet on Wheels service that he’s now making it a monthly mission.
“I haven’t gotten a specific timeframe, just with me working for myself and everything, so I’m just going to set aside that time just like I did last time,” he said.
He’s overjoyed about the outpour of support he’s received from others, offering to donate to the cause.
“With everybody reaching out, I got to get my bigger trailer out now,” Sparks beamed.
He encourages others to join in the cause and help clothe the homeless.
“If you have the opportunity to give, I’ll be more than willing to set up a time and date to pick anything up because it says it in the Word — the more you give, the more He’s going to give to you,” Sparks said, quoting the Bible.
“Also, if people are in that area to be that bridge, don’t be ashamed,” he encouraged. “Don’t be scared because to get comfortable, you start out being uncomfortable.
“When the Holy Spirit is talking to you and he gives you that gut feeling, it’s going to be uncomfortable, actually, because it’s going to get you out of that comfort zone,” said Sparks. “So be uncomfortable. It’s OK to be uncomfortable because He’s working on you.”
As a local businessman, Sparks said he built his business, Top of the Line, based off of the Bible Scripture Thessalonians 5:11 — “Wherefore comfort yourselves together, and edify one another, even as also ye do.”
“Basically it’s being and helping,” he said, sharing he aims to help single parents and the elderly by providing affordable, quality service.
“When you have this person you can trust, with a genuine heart, who stands on the Word and covers all these areas, hey I’m blessing them in so many areas and I’m being blessed by the relationships and everything else,” said Sparks.
His heart is just as big for homeless individuals. He plans to help them get qualified for a stimulus check next.
“It just bothers me because people don’t understand that can be them one day,” Sparks said of the plight of the homeless. “At the snap of a finger, that could be you; so you have to do unto others as you would want to be done. It could be you.”
To donate to the “Top of the Line Closet on Wheels” mission, contact Sparks through his Facebook page, Trent Sparks Sr. or text him at 903-742-1079.
“Your selflessness acts will bring so much joy to someone in need,” said Sparks.