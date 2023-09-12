International speaker Roy Juarez Jr. gave a presentation in youth development to middle school and high school students at Waskom ISD, as well as the Waskom community, on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Juarez Jr. brought his message of motivation, empowerment, personal growth and more, first speaking to students at the middle school and high school campuses at 9:30 a.m., before continuing his presentation for the entire Waskom community later that day at 6:30 p.m. He shared his life experiences with those in attendance and discussed his career inspiring students, parents,and educators.
“When I walked into the school and I saw all the kids, all the students, I saw the diversity,” said Juarez Jr. “During the presentation, the number of kids that came up, some with their own stories, some just wanting to say thank you, and some saying I just want to give you a hug. The compassion that they had, my team and I were like, this is a special place.”
Described as one of the country’s premier speakers in youth development, in-sight knowledge of working with at-risk youth, and advocacy work for youth homelessness, Juarez Jr.’s presentation was met from Waskom students and the community alike with loud applause.
Juarez Jr. was born and raised in San Antonio and is a graduate of Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene. He is the founder of IMPACTtruth, Inc., a human development company and author of several books including Homeless by Choice: A Memoir of Love, Hate, and Forgiveness; 4 Steps to Not Allowing the Pandemic to Affect Your Home; and The Adventures of James and Roy. Juarez Jr. has also been featured in many popular books including Chicken Soup for the Soul: Extraordinary Teens.
Juarez Jr. has been traveling the country recently as a speaker to present his message to inspire at-risk youth and families. His presentation at Waskom was assisted by the Region 7 Education Service Center, which operates to improve student performance, enable school districts to operate more efficiently and economically, and implement initiatives assigned by the legislature or the commissioner.
“The reason why we do it is because we wish that we can help kids the way people have helped us,” said Juarez Jr. “That’s the only reason.”
Carrie Moro of The Waskom Way detailed the experience of students and teachers when introducing Juarez Jr. to the community.
“It was powerful. You could read their faces, you could see the emotion,” said Moro. “And not only our kids, I had several teachers come up to me and say it touched them in a very positive way.”
Following the presentation from Juarez Jr., Waskom ISD students submitted answers to a survey regarding the event where they described their interest in the presentation and how they felt it impacted them.
One student responded by saying, “It just really motivated me, it gave me more hope that I can do what I want to be not matter what I’m going through, cause if he did it then I can too.”
Another student responded saying, “It meant to never judge or disrespect someone because you never know what they are going through. What stood out to me was when he said “there is always room,” when everyone rejected him.”