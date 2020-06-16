Towering Oaks subdivision will be a little safer after the Harrison County Commissioners Court recently voted unanimously to lower the speed limit to 20 miles per hour.
“This Towering Oaks subdivision is over in Precinct 3 and we’re reducing the speed limit in that area,” said Harrison County Judge Chad Sims. “That subdivision has grown (with) lots of houses, lots of people, lots of kids, and we’re reducing all those speed limits down to 20 mph in that subdivision.”
Pct. 3 County Commissioner Phillip Mauldin said the new speed limits will be compatible with the main road that the subdivision feeds off of.
Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins expounded on the need for the reduced speed limit, adding it’s was a safety issue.
“That’s the main reason because of the area growing and the amount of children that’s in the area,” he said.
A public hearing on the matter was held last week. No one spoke against it.
The speed limit changes applied to Towering Oaks Haven (County Road 3471), Towering Oaks Way (CR 3472), Towering Oaks Branch (CR 3473), Towering Oaks Forest (CR 3468), and Towering Oaks Meadows (CR 3469), all in Precinct 3. The roads are in the same neighborhood, dubbed “Towering Oaks”, off of FM 968, which is the Hallsville area.
“It’s a neighborhood, but one way in and one way out for all roads that are in that neighborhood,” Mauldin explained before.
Two of the roads — Towering Oaks Meadows and Towering Oaks Haven — needed the speed lowered from 30 mph to 20 mph. The others — Towering Oaks Forest, Towering Oaks Way and Towering Oaks Branch — did not have a speed limited posted, and needed one. Thus, the road and bridge department requested to post a speed limit of 20 miles per hour.
“When there’s not a posted speed limit it’s understood to be 60 (mph), according to Transportation Code,” Lisa Benson, engineering aide, explained before. “We want to move (those) to 20 (mph).”
In other road-related business, Road Administrator Luke Davis gave an update on the summer road construction plan, advising that they had planned to wrap up roadwork on Mt. Zion Road in Elysian Fields and Noonday, off of Farm-to-Market Road 450 in Precincts 3 and 4, by the end of last week.
He said they planned to move on to Waskom-Elysian Fields Road in Precinct 1 and Bailey Cut-off and Thompson Road in Precinct 4.
“We’re making real good progress,” said Davis. “The weather is finally cooperating.”
In other road-related business, the court awarded the seal coat project bid to Rayford’s Truck & Tractor, of Marshall. The company submitted the lowest bid, which was approximately $330,000.
“We had four bids that were received. All four bids met the requirements set forth in the bid specifications,” County Purchasing Agent Kendl Russell advised. “In compliance with the sealed competitive bid requirements and the approved bid specifications, I recommend this bid be awarded to Rayford’s Truck & Tractor. I believe this is in the best interest of Harrison County due to the past excellent record and performance and quality of work given to Harrison County.”
The court also awarded the bid for the Fox Grove Lane overlay project to Reynolds & Kay, out of Tyler, at the recommendation of Russell. Four bids were submitted for the project.