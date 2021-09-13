The Marshall Place will have a special guest this spooky season with Spirit Halloween officially opening its doors.
The store is located at 1300 E. Pinecrest Dr., next to the Burkes Store, and is in the old Stage store location. The store is currently advertising for part-time employees as well, which community members can inquire about by going www.work4spirit.com.
Spirit Halloween is a seasonal Halloween themed store that has a wide variety of holiday decor, animatronics, costumes and accessories that will help prepare for everything from trick-or-treating to throwing a Halloween party.
The store also offers a wide range of movies and music selections, as well as masks to make Halloween safe and fun.
For more information on the location, or to check out the selection available at the store go to www.spirithalloween.com.