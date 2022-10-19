Now that spooky season is upon us, members of the Marshall High School cheer team are hosting a fun and scary fundraiser, running a haunted car wash at Marshall’s Squeaky Clean Car Wash every Saturday throughout October.
Assistant Cheer Coach Erica Hervey said that the event is a way for members of the cheer team and their friends and family to help raise money for the group, who has high hopes of making it into competition for this year.
“If we make it then this will be the first year that the team has been able to go to competition for a while, so we are doing everything we can to prepare to get them there,” Hervey said.
The event runs every Saturday evenings from 7 to 10 p.m., at the car wash located at 1405 United Flight Ninety Three St. in Marshall by Walmart.
Community members can purchase a car wash from anywhere between $6 to $20, as well as offer donations to the team during the event.
“They stay in the car and all the kids will go up and knock on the door, and try to freak them out, it’s a lot of fun,” Hervey said,
Cheer team members volunteer their Saturday evenings to get dressed up in full monster make-up and costumes, with the goal of scaring their fellow community members for a good cause.
This is the first year that the team has hosted this unique fundraising event, she said, with plans to continue to find unique ways for the cheer team to raise money.
Hervey added that other students, parents and family members have even gotten in on the fun, volunteering to dress up alongside cheerleaders to scare community members during the fundraising event.
“We try to be creative when we are raising money, it’s more fun for the team, and we had a great turnout during our first week,” Hervey said.