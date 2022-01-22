East Texas Baptist University’s Spring 2022 enrollment has set yet another milestone record with 1,495 new and returning Tigers enrolled for classes in January 2022. This new spring enrollment record features a 1.1 percent increase over last year’s record spring enrollment as the highest in University history.
“Despite the pandemic challenges, our enrollment continues to flourish with more new students coming this Spring semester and increases in the retention of returning students,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said. “We are so thankful to be together on campus, and our spring semester is in full swing. We are so grateful for what God continues to do and reveal in the lives of ETBU students. We pray for God to move and for His spirit to be alive and among us.”
Spring 2022 exhibits an increase in new transfer student enrollment. This marks the highest spring term new transfer student enrollment in the history of ETBU. The University showed significant growth in adult education with adult learners enrolling for workforce readiness and career advancement.
“In addition to adult education being at an all-time high, our spring enrollment is a reflection of increases in new freshman enrollment, traditional transfer students, dual enrollment, and higher retention rates of current students,” ETBU Vice President for Enrollment Jeremy Johnston said.
The Spring 2022 semester brings with it a few new additions and changes around the ETBU campus. Completed during the Fall 2021 semester, the University expanded outdoor learning spaces, seating, and gathering options for studying and social activities. The Grove Terrace features picnic tables, lounge seating, art displays, and water-rock features, creating a peaceful place for the campus community to gather. Near Dean Healthplex, now resides Tiger Park, an open-air plaza with arbors, table seating, and swings. The University Bookstore in the Bennett Student Commons also received a refresh and is under new management by Texas Book Company, bringing a unique blend of products, affordable course materials options, and support for University students and faculty.
“The Grove is my favorite spot on campus, and I am so happy it’s been revitalized,” sophomore finance accounting major Jacey Hicks said. “The waterfall and creek that was just added are so pretty. I love to do homework and study out there. My roommates and I go there, and it’s really calming and relaxing. It makes me feel good knowing our University leadership takes good care to make the campus beautiful.”
ETBU looks forward to moving into the spring semester with additional academic learning space being renovated and repurposed with the acquisition of what was formerly known as the Capital One Bank building in downtown Marshall. The soon-to-be Synergy Park will create a synergistic business park and extend ETBU’s downtown academic learning and vocational training footprint in connection with the Marshall Grand and the Teague School of Nursing.
“Given East Texas Baptist University’s distinctive Christ-centered mission for educating servant leaders, the University seeks to expand ETBU’s downtown campus learning center within Synergy Park,” ETBU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas Sanders said. “We celebrate the lives that have been and will be changed through East Texas Baptist’s downtown campus including our School of Nursing, William B. Dean, M.D. Center for Language and Literacy Development, workforce training and development opportunities, and much more.”
In terms of student life, the semester is kicking into high gear, with students looking forward to many exciting activities to come throughout the spring, such as Black History Month, the ETBU School of Communication and Performing Arts’ production of Footloose the Musical, Connexus, and spring Tiger Athletics.
“Each student contributes to the larger purpose of the University,” Johnston said. “It is a shared conviction to invest in students during this transitional season of life. If students use the resources available, they will leave changed and prepared to be successful and impactful. I am so proud to be part of the Tiger Family and to tell future Tigers about all the great opportunities at ETBU.”