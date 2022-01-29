JEFFERSON — History and paranormal lovers will once again converge on one of Texas’ most historic and reportedly haunted towns this spring, during the bi-annual History, Haunts and Legends Paranormal Conference.
The event — hosted each spring and fall — connects history lovers, paranormal lovers and the curious in downtown Jefferson as they hear from guest speakers, authors, mediums and ghost hunters.
The event sees hundreds of visitors flood the bayou town twice a year to listen to historical and paranormal presentations and to check out some of the historic town’s most haunted locations in a ghost hunt of their own.
This spring’s event is set for April 2 at the Jefferson Visitors and Transportation Center, located at 305 E. Austin St. in downtown Jefferson, across the street from the Historic Jefferson Railway Depot.
The doors will open at 8 a.m. on April 2, with the first guest speaker taking the floor at 9:30 a.m. Night time investigations start at 8 p.m. on April 2.
“This is a fun event for the history buff, avid ghost hunter and people with an interest in history, mystery, the unexplained and things that go bump in the night,” Conference Founder Jodi Breckenridge said. “We will have special guest speakers, vendors, book signings and nighttime tours and investigations with paranormal teams.”
Tickets are now on sale, with tickets available for the day time presentations, the nighttime investigations, or both.
Some of this year’s presenters will include author Larry Flaxman, author and Louisiana State University in Shreveport professor Cheryl White, author and historian Kathleen Shanahan Maca, Texas Bigfoot Conference and Texas Bigfoot Film Festival Founder Craig Woolheater, author and former law enforcement officer Greg Lawson, and many more.
Breckenridge also owns and operates the popular Historic Jefferson Ghost Walk Tour, which operates each Friday and Saturday night in downtown Jefferson.
For more information about the conference or to purchase tickets, visit the website at www.jeffersonghostwalk.com or the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/2961301907515534 or by calling Breckenridge at (903) 601-3375.