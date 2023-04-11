St. Joseph Catholic Church kicked off Easter weekend, observing the parish’s sixth annual “Walk with the Cross” event, celebrating Holy Saturday.
According to crosswalk.com, Holy Saturday is the time period between Good Friday — Jesus’ crucifixion — and Easter Sunday — the resurrection of Jesus.
“This is the sixth annual,” St. Joseph’s priest, Rev. “Monsignor Zach” Kunnakkattuthara, said of the event. “On this day, that is Holy Saturday, there is nothing going on in the church, so I thought of introducing this.”
The walk began 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s cemetery, located off of Travis Street. From there, the walk proceeded in silent prayer to the church where participants laid crosses around a cross displayed on the front lawn. Participants then proceeded inside of the church to pray a rosary for the church families, community, nation and the world.
“We take this cross [as] a figure of Jesus and we carry and bring it, walking silently from the cemetery where all the deceased are buried. We come to the church … we walk silently, saying our own prayers and then we come here, lay those cross there [on the lawn] and then come here and say a rosary — again — to honor Mary and asking [for] her intercession,” Msgr. Zach noted.
For the walk, participants were encouraged to bring their same wooden cross from last year’s event and add their name to it. At the conclusion of the event, participants return outside to pick up a different cross and take it home to pray for the family listed on the cross until next year’s walk.
“We go out and pick up a cross that is not the one that you placed, a different one,” said Msgr. Zach.
“And on those crosses there are names of different families. When I took a cross today, I wrote my name on it. There were three families already on it, so I added my name to it, so whoever takes my cross will be praying for three families, plus me, for the whole year,” he said, explaining how the prayer aspect works. “Next year they will bring it back. So the whole parish will be reminded of this purpose.”
Msgr. Zach said he also considers the event a good way to stay in fellowship with fellow parishioners, as well.
“When you take a cross, look at those names and then if you do not know them or don’t have their phone number, you can call the parish office and get their phone number and invite them for a meal or go to their house and meet them and get to know that family,” he said. “We all come to this church for the same mass, but there is no interaction here when they are here.
“And when the mass is over, they go their own way so there is no way to know each other except for when you see each other in Walmart,” he teased. “So this way we can get to know each other. That’s the whole purpose.”