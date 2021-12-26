More than 60 volunteers joined members of the St. Joseph’s Knights of Columbus on Saturday morning to help make over 600 meals that would be delivered to community members for Christmas dinner.
Grand Knight Gene Roberts said that the event is an important tradition at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Marshall, one that was started over a decade ago by Father Denzil.
“When Trinity started their Thanksgiving Day dinner, we started getting involved,” said Roberts, “Father Denzil was not to be outdone.”
Over the years the event has only grown, with former Grand Knight Lloyd Curry stating that the group was recognized nationally for their efforts a few years ago.
“It’s been really great, and we have kept it going all of these years,” Curry said.
Roberts said that the event’s continued momentum is no accident, but in large part has to do with the efforts of Monsignor Zach Kunnakkattuthara.
“Zach has really stepped up, and he has kept the momentum going,” Robert said.
This year the group prepared food for over 600 meals, 375 of which were donated to the Harrison County Jail and another 250 delivered to those in the community who are in need.
Roberts said that the meals are delivered every year along the Meals on Wheels local route, with a number of community members added to the list upon request.
This year’s meals consisted of ham, sweet potatoes, corn, green beans, rolls and desserts. Desserts were provided by Trinity Episcopal Church, who works in conjunction with St. Joseph’s to host both the Christmas dinner, as well as a Thanksgiving Dinner every year.
“We have people here of all faiths, everyone comes together to join in and help out on Christmas,” Roberts said, “It’s very special.”