Stagecoach Days is back this year, planned for May 20-22 in Marshall. Both the City of Marshall and Harrison County made the plans official this week, declaring the dates as the official Stagecoach Days through two proclamations.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, along with county commissioners, officially read a proclamation Tuesday which named May 20-22 Stagecoach Days in Harrison County, thanks to Buddy Power, with Buddy Power Promotions, who is working to bring the event back to East Texas.
“Stagecoach Days were established in May of 1984 by Carolyn Abney in order to observe the early days of settling in this Harrison County community,” the Harrison County resolution reads, including that the event was cancelled in the last two years due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.
Additionally, during a special meeting for the City of Marshall Council on Thursday, Mayor Amy Ware read a similar proclamation, naming the days as official in the city and asking for community support for the planned event.
“Buddy Power Promotions, Inc. would like to invite volunteers, vendors, parade entries and actors to participate in Stagecoach Days; and whereas, various family friendly events such as; vendors, parade, a play about a historical event, stagecoach rides and many more are planned to encourage older and younger generations to gather together to create lasting memories,” the city proclamation read.
The event is a product of Buddy Power Promotions, run by former Marshall Mayor Buddy Power, a nonprofit organization focused on promotion of Marshall, and other East Texas cities through community events, theater and the arts.
Since the event will be run by a nonprofit, Powers and the organization are looking for volunteers in the community who are interested in getting involved in the event to make it a success.
The organization is looking for vendors, parade participants, actors and volunteers to assist in running the festival day to day. Community members interested in learning more about the event, or about how to volunteer to participate can contact the organization at (903) 930-0163, (903) 930-1581 or through email at buddypowerpromotions@gmail.com.