In an unusual turn of events, the trial of former NFL player Kendrick Starling is set to reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Monday in Judge Brad Morin’s 71st District Courtroom after one of the jurors said they did not agree after a guilty verdict was reported.
Starling, 42, was charged and later indicted in 2021 on the offense involving a victim younger than 14 years old. According to the indictment, Starling allegedly committed two or more acts of sexual abuse against the child victim between June 1, 2017 and Dec. 29, 2020.
The case was sent to the 12-person jury for deliberation about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, with the jury forewoman reporting a verdict had been reached about 2:35 p.m. A verdict of guilty was reported by the forewoman and read by Morin with one of the 12 jurors remaining in the jury deliberation room after the other jurors reported to the jury box.
The missing juror could be heard from the deliberation room sobbing. Emergency medical service workers were called and reported to the jury deliberation room and evidently got the juror calmed down. A few minutes later, Morin called defense attorney Kyle Dansby and prosecution attorneys Taylor Prior and Madison Hood to go with him into the deliberation room.
When they came back out into the courtroom, Morin announced the juror had not agreed with the other 11 jurors on their guilty verdict. Dansby requested a mistrial.
“I request a mistrial. I understand they still need to deliberate, unfortunately with medical issues she is unable to continue,” Dansby said. “You would be asking them to put days, hopefully not weeks … before she may be able to participate again.
“I do not believe that would not be fair due process, so I ask the court to declare a mistrial,” Dansby said.
Morin immediately denied the motion.
“Actually, I think we will deny your motion for a mistrial,” he said. Morin said he would check his schedule, and when the other jurors returned to the courtroom, he said the trial would be recessed until Monday at 8:30 a.m.
After the turn of events, Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain declined to comment. Thursday evening Dansby responded to a request for comment and said one of the jurors remained in the jury room due to a medical issue.
“The judge did ready a guilty verdict, then I requested the jury be polled,” Dansby said. “The juror who remained in the jury room ultimately stated to the judge with prosecutors and defense attorney present, that was not her verdict.”
The hearing started Thursday with the defense calling two more witnesses before closing arguments were given by both the prosecution and the defense.
Miranda Harris, Harrison County Assistant District Attorney, opened the closing arguments for the prosecution and said while the jurors did not need to know the specific dates of the alleged sexual abuse, she reminded the jurors they had seen and heard a lot of conflicting testimony since the trial began on Monday.
“But only two people actually know what happened,” Harris said. “It’s been very confusing.”
She said she was going to break down the important aspects of the testimony the jurors needed to focus on for their deliberations and determine that between 2017 and 2021 that he had performed sexual acts with the alleged victim at least two times for dates at least 30 days apart.
Harris said the alleged victim’s story remained consistent over time and in visits with several people from law enforcement, school officials, child advocacy counselors and others.
Included in the week’s testimony was the viewing of numerous photo images provided by a nurse expert in the area of investigating sexual assault. Harris apologized to the jurors for being subjected to the graphic images, which the defense asked to be shared.
“We did not think it necessary to show you these graphic images,” she said.
Dansby provided closing statements for Starling’s defense and stressed the jurors must decide beyond a reasonable doubt that Starling committed the offenses he allegedly did. He said the fact the alleged victim is a teenage girl who grew up in the internet age, admittedly had seen pornography on internet sites and who had multiple Instagram accounts that should be taken into consideration as perhaps having put ideas in her mind.
He reminded jurors the defense’s expert witness in the field of sexual assault, Rachel Fischer, had indicated she felt there had been some misdiagnosis on the part of the prosecution’s expert witness, Susan Camazine, who had conducted the SANE exam on the alleged victim. Camazine is a nurse with about 20 years of experience who has conducted approximately 300 SANE exams.
“No one said Susan Camazine intentionally made a misdiagnosis,” Dansby said. But, he said, Fischer said a misdiagnosis was made.
Dansby said while the prosecution produced multiple copies of receipts that Starling paid for and evidently stayed at Marshall hotel rooms on multiple days, he said there was “no proof of who was there” with him.
In the prosecution’s final closing arguments, presented by Prior, she urged the jurors to only consider the facts presented in the testimony in reaching their verdict. She said Dansby tried to “make noise out of nothing” because he wanted to distract the jurors.
Dansby objected, and Morin overruled the objection. Prior said the alleged victim was consistent in the substance of her statements throughout the investigations and the trial.
“She was consistent with what she said at school. She was consistent with what she said to the detective,” Prior said. “She was then consistent again with what she said to the forensic interviewer. She was consistent again with the SANE examiner, again with the counselor.
“That’s at least five times, and then again when she took the stand here,” Prior said. That is six times when she had said ‘Kendrick Starling raped me.’”
This was going on since at least 2017 and the alleged victim could not be expected to remember all the days and other specifics, Prior said. Prior produced a photo of what the girl looked like when the alleged abuse began when she was 9 years old.
“She was was a child,” she said.
“It was hard for her, this was something painful for her that she doesn’t want to keep reliving,” Prior said. “There is nothing fun about this process, at any point (she) could have said ‘That didn’t happen’ and she would have been done with it. But throughout this whole process she has said ‘Kendrick Starling raped me.’”
Prior to closing statements, defense attorney Dansby called a former neighbor of Starling’s who knew both him and his ex-wife, the mother of the alleged victim. He also called a high school student who had been friends with the young female victim.
Roshonada Shaw was the neighbor who said she knew both Starling and the alleged victim’s mother for years. Shaw said she had an unplanned conversation at a dollar store with the mother soon after Starling had been arrested on the sexual abuse charges.
She collaborated earlier testimony in the week-long trial that the mother originally did not believe her daughter’s allegations of sexual assault over a period of years by Starling.
Shaw said she had known both Starling and the alleged victim’s mother for approximately 20 years. She also told the jury the alleged victim’s mother felt her daughter might have been making up the allegations only to get even with Starling for forbidding her to see a boyfriend.
Lead prosecutor Taylor Prior passed on cross examining either of Dansby’s witnesses.