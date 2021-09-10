Marshall families gathered together at the Starr Family Home State Historic Site for its first-ever back-to-school bash event on Friday.
The site’s educator, Rachel Driskill, said that the event was full of family fun, with volunteers from Wiley College coming out to assist the home in manning some of the planned events.
“It’s great, we had a lot of people coming out, playing in the sprinklers and buying dozens of cupcakes,” she said.
Children were able to play in the home’s sprinklers, or try out a number of antique toys, including hoop and stick and an old school tug of war game.
Additionally, Wiley College students ran a bubble blowing booth, where children could go to create their own, homemade bubble wand, as well as try their hand at creating a bubble snake.
Face painting was also available for children and their families to try.
Red Bus Cupcakes was also present during the event, selling their wide range of cupcakes, ice cream and even cobbler for community members to enjoy.
Driskill said that the event was focused on giving children and their families a chance to enjoy some outdoor summer fun before the end of the season.
She said that they also wanted to show off the front lawn owned by the home, one of the many secret treasures available at the Starr Home.
“It really is very neat, we have the inside of the house about 90 percent with original furniture, that’s something you never really see,” she said.
Additionally, Driskill said that the home is making plans to open as a wedding venue, as well as work with local artists and art organizations to hold gallery events and live music at the home.
“We have a lot planned, and have a lot in the works, I am very excited about all of it,” she said.
Community members can keep up with what the Starr home has to offer by going to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/visitstarrfamilyhome, or visiting the site located at 407 W. Travis St. in Marshall.