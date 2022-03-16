The Starr Family Home State Historical Site has plans to host two upcoming classes, one for hands on sourdough bread making and another to create pieces of dichroic glass jewelry.
Rachel Driskill, the home’s educator, said that the programs are a way for the home to connect with the community, to continue to offer unique opportunities to explore the arts and history in Marshall.
“We all need something like this right now, to have a meditative activity to do and learn about here in Marshall,” Driskill said.
Sourdough Bread Class
Driskill said that the first class will take place this weekend, Saturday March 19, from 10 a.m. to Noon at the Starr Family Home.
The class is currently full, though Driskill said that there is a waiting list for community members interested in participating in the class in the future.
John and Brittany Cutler, owners of Crust and Crumb Bread Co. in White Oak, will be responsible for teaching the class this weekend.
Driskill said that the Cutlers own and operate their bakery out of White Oak, where they make sourdough break regularly for their customers.
The class is $20 to attend, with supplies included, with Driskill adding that those who participate will be able to go home with a loaf of bread and a sourdough starter to use at home.
“You get two hours of an expert’s knowledge, and you get to home with your own starter, so you get a lot from this course,” Driskill said.
The class will combine baking and history, kicking off with a demonstration on the home’s 1870 Grand Quaker Wood Burning Stove, before moving into the modern kitchen to finish baking the group’s bread loaves.
Community members interested in learning more about the class, or registering for the next planned sourdough bread course, should contact Driskill at (903) 935-3044 for more information.
Wearable Art Workshop
The Starr Family Home is also planning to host a wearable art workshop, where community members will learn to create their own dichroic glass jewelry on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to noon at the home.
Driskill said that the class will be run by artist Donna Shupe, who has been working to create her own works of glass jewelry for a number of years.
She explained that dichroic glass art is made when you melt down a number of different glass pieces using a special oven, to create a brand new piece of wearable jewelry.
During the class, community members will get to select their colors and styles, going home with more than one brand new piece of jewelry that they get to make themselves.
Spots are still available for this new class, and community members are welcome to contact Driskill at (903) 935-3044 to register for the course. The class is $20 to attend.
The Starr Family Home is located at 407 W. Travis St. in Marshall.