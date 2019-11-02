The Starr Family Home State Historical Site is planning its annual Victorian Fair for today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kellie Farr, with Starr Home, said that this is about the fifth year that the event is taking place.
“It’s just a fun family event for everyone to come out and enjoy,” Farr said.
She said that the event will have a wide mix of games and activities for people of all ages.
Three artists will have their art on display, and for sale, during the event including Mary Geisler, Debbi Elmer and Ken Witton.
The artists will have a mix of glass, jewelry, metal and water color art projects for the community to enjoy.
A number of vendors will be selling a variety of products during the event as well.
Organizations like the Bee Keepers Association, Texas Park and Wildlife and others will be present to teach community members about local wild life and nature.
The Texas Historical Commisson will also put on a cooking pretension during the event using the old wood burning stove at Starr Home.
The humane society will be present with a number of adoptable dogs for community members to meet. The group will also put on a dog show at the event.
There will also be an aspic competition, where different organizations will present different aspic dishes for the community to vote on using their spare change.
Aspic is an old way of preserving food where the items are placed into gelatin. Farr said that all money used to vote for certain organizations will be donated to that group.
Face painting by Faces Alive will also be available during the event for $3, which will be donated to the house.
Other children’s activities including crafts like making corn husk dolls and patriotic banners will be available during the event.
“There will be a lot of toys and games to check out from the 19th century,” Farr said.
Soap making demonstrations and a phrenology station will also be set up during the event for community members to learn more about.
East Texas Baptist University Theater Professor John Dement will also put on a 15 minute play four times throughout the day.
Door prizes will also be given away about every hour throughout the day. Items donated from vendors and other community groups will be given as prizes.
Food trucks and live music will also be present for community members to enjoy.
“We are very excited about hosting this event,” Farr said, “It is expected to be a beautiful day so we are hoping a lot of people come out and enjoy.”
Everything at the event is free, except for face painting.
The fair will take place at the historical site located at 407 W. Travis St. in Marshall.