The Starr Family Home State Historic Site in Marshall is planning a back to school bash event Friday, Sept. 10 from noon to 7 p.m.
“This event will allow you to celebrate summer fun before you settle down into the school year,” said Rachel Driskill, the new educator with Starr Family Home.
Driskill said that the event will feature a wide range of activities for the whole family to enjoy, including lawn toys, bubbles and balloons free of charge.
Live music will be playing for community members to enjoy from noon to 2 p.m. Free face painting will also be available between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m., with ice cream and cupcakes also available for sale through Red Bus Cupcakes, where community members can climb to the top of the double decker bus to enjoy their treats in air conditioning.
Children are also welcome to bring their bathing suits and enjoy a run through the Starr Homes sprinklers to cool down.
“Bring your picnic baskets and bathing suits for a last run through the sprinklers, or take a break for lunch or an after school treat, and order a specialty cupcake and ice cream from Miss Kitty, the Double Decker British Bus,” Driskill said.
Driskill said that events will be centralized on the south lawn of the complex, which is located at 407 W. Travis St. in Marshall.