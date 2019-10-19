The Starr Family Home State Historic Site is hosting a Halloween slime making event Saturday at 10 a.m.
The Spooky Slime Saturday event will host 30 children ages 3 to 12 with their guardians while they make homemade Halloween themed slime.
All supplies will be provided by the home, including dye and other spooky additions to the craft.
“We try to have an event about once a month for the community, children and adults,” said employee Kellie Farr.
This event is currently full, though Farr said that many upcoming events at the house still have slots open for registration.
The home will host a Victorian Fair on Nov. 2, which Farr said is a family friendly event. It is free and open to the public.
The Starr Family Home State Historical Site will also host a Sparkles and Sprinkles event on Dec. 7 to celebrate Christmas.
Farr said that the event is not currently full but registration is filling up quickly.
For more information on any event or to register for open spots go to the groups Facebook page by searching @visitStarrFamilyHome.