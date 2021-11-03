Rachel Driskill, educator with the Starr Family Home State Historic Site, said that the home is hosting two fall community events this month.
“We are excited to have people come out and enjoy the Starr Family Home grounds,” Driskill said.
East Texas Urban Sketchers
The East Texas Chapter of the Urban Sketchers will be on site at the Starr Family Home for community members to come and enjoy from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The Urban Sketchers are a nonprofit organization that is focused on the arts and education, according to Driskill. She explained that the organization will have a number of artists on site on Saturday, who will be working on various art projects throughout the grounds of the home.
“It really is something to see, we will have some of the artists inside sketching, and people using other mediums spread out on the lawn,” Driskill said.
Community members are welcome to come and speak with the artists, walk around and explore the work being done, and even get their own art supplies out and come join in on the fun.
Driskill said that this is the first time the organization will be out at the Starr Family Home, but that she is working with the organization to have them repeat the event in the future.
Food Truck Night and Pop-Up Market
The Starr Home will be hosting a food truck night with a pop-up market from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 on the house grounds.
Mega Bites Sliders food truck will be on site selling food throughout the event, as well as a range of local vendors.
The event will feature vendors from Marshall, including Foodies Tasting Room, Barbara Tyler art, Home Oven and more.
Driskill said that the idea for the event was to bring the community out to enjoy the historical site, as well as help to promote local businesses and other organizations.
“Since I have been in this role, I have been working with other organizations to try to bring all of us together, we have a lot of really cool organizations in Marshall,” she said.
Community members can keep up with Starr Family home and learn more about any upcoming events by going to the group’s website at www.thc.texas.gov/historic-sites/starr-family-home-state-historic-site.