Anyone looking to spruce up their garden this summer can look no further than the Starr Family Home, who will host a wine bottle hummingbird feeder workshop this weekend.
The event will be held on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon with all of the supplies to make the feeder provided during the event.
The event is $20 per feeder being made, with registration and prepayment required in advance of Saturday’s planned event.
The craft will not only show you how to make your own hummingbird feeder out of a recycled wine bottle, but also have community members take home their very own feeder after the event.
More information on the event, as well as to register for Saturday’s craft, community members can call (903) 935-3044. The event will be held at the Starr Family Home, located at 407 W. Travis St. in Marshall.
This event is just one of many planned by the Starr Family Home, along with the homes regular opening hours for tours of the historic site. Community members can keep up with events planned at the Starr Home, as well as more information on how to visit the site by following the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/visitstarrfamilyhome.