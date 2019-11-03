The Starr Family Home State Historic Site hosted its annual Victorian Fair Saturday.
The event was a family friendly event for anyone of all ages to enjoy, according to Kellie Farr, with Starr Home.
Activities featured old time games and crafts for children to be able to try from the 19th century.
Face painting, for $3, and balloon animals were also available for children to enjoy.
An art gallery featuring glass work, metal and jewelry designs among others were available at the event.
Community members were able to purchase the art, as well as hand made items from local vendors.
Play performances, live music and all natural soap making demonstrations were also available during the event.
“It’s a great time, we are so happy that everyone came out to enjoy the day with us,” Farr said.